Arati, Abdulswamad and Osotsi to assume powerful ODM posts

The Central Committee of Orange Democratic Movement has proposed Kisii Governor Simba Arati, his Mombasa counterpart Abdulswamad Nassir, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi to fill the positions of Deputy Party Leaders left vacant following the resignation of Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya who have been appointed as Cabinet Secretaries.

The proposal means the party is establishing a third position of deputy leader to add to the two occupied by Joho and Oparanya who have been deputizing party leader Raila Odinga.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that the Central Committee will proceed to make recommendations to the party’s National Executive Council and the National Governing Council to amend the Constitution to reflect the changes.

The Central Committee also proposed Gladys Wanga to the post of National Chairperson. If approved, the Homa Bay Governor will take over from John Mbadi who has since been appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo and Turkana South MP John Ariko will deputize her.

Others proposed to take up leadership positions in the party include Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai (Secretary for special programs and Social Welfare), Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu (Secretary for Political Affairs), Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga (Deputy Organizing Secretary) and Migori County CECM Rahab Robi (Secretary of Publicity and Information).

“Needless to say, these vacancies have attracted immense interest from across our membership. We wish to thank all those who offered themselves to serve acknowledging that many of them have already been of great service to the Party,” said Sifuna in a statement

“While not all of us can lead at the same time, we wish to encourage those who may not get the nod that there will always be space for all of you to contribute,” he added