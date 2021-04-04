Archbishop Muheria calls for hope in Easter message amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Written By: Prudence Wanza

Archbishop Antony Muheria PHOTO: Courtesy

The Chairperson of the Interfaith Council Archbishop Antony Muheria has called upon Kenyans to have hope during the challenging times posed by the Corona virus pandemic.

In his Easter message of hope, Muheria said in spite of the obstacles Kenyans have encountered such as harsh economic times, the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a sign of hope and victory for humanity.

“With Christ we will conquer the difficulty of Covid-19, we must be hopeful, this is a moment of light even in the midst of the darkness we are in,” he said

Muheria, who is also the Nyeri Archbishop, said Christians must be ready to endure the pain of the pandemic saying at the end Kenya shall overcome just as Christ did.

“We Christians must carry out and fully unfold the mission of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said

Muheria said evil will never overcome the power of God adding that just as Jesus conquered death even Kenya and the world will win the war against Covid-19.

“When evil seems to crush humanity, there is hope in Jesus Christ who has risen from the dead.

Christians across the country are celebrating Easter without the usual large gatherings witnessed in night vigils and processions due to the regulations imposed to contain spread of Covid-19.

