Archbishop Ndingi laid to rest

Retired Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki was laid to rest at Holy Family minor Basilica in Nairobi on Tuesday in a private ceremony that was only open to his close family members, priests, bishops and a section of the political class.

The late retired cleric who died at the age of 89 was laid to rest in a crypt in the basement of the church in line with the Catholic Church customs.

John Cardinal Njue led the requiem for the retired Archbishop at holy family basillica which served as an area of his jurisdiction from 1997 to 2007 when he retired.

The burial at the church basement, the clergy directed that only bishops would be allowed at the site of internment after the mass.

Born on December 25th 1931 in Myanyani village, Mwala location in Machakos County, the late Ndingi served in the priesthood for close to six decades after quitting his teaching job as a P3 teacher.

He has been hailed as a charitable cleric who helped victims of hunger and drought especially during the 1999 famine which affected sections of the country.

Ndingi will be remembered for having fought for the oppressed in the society and playing crucial roles in the development of education.