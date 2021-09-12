Archbishop Ole Sapit bans political utterances in Anglican Church

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Sunday banned political utterances in the Anglican pulpit.

The announcement led ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula and their allies to walk out of a concretion ceremony of Bishop of the Anglican Church in Kenya and Africa Rose Okeno in Butere.

Sapit said that no politician will be allowed to address the congregation hence forth.

Ole Sapit has in the past banned announcement of offertory contributions from the politicians.

In the event, Rose Okeno became the 4th and first woman Diocesan Bishop in the history of the Anglican Church of Kenya after trouncing two male competitors in August to be elected head of Butere Diocese.

The elections which were presided by the Diocesan Chancellor went into second round of voting after the preliminary failed to produce a winner.

Before being elected, Okeno served as the Women’s Ministry Coordinator for seven years.

Other leaders present in the consecration event included; ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, COTU boss Francis Atwoli and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa among others.

more to follow…