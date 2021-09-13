Archbishop Ole Sapit refutes claims Mudavadi stormed out of Butere event

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has refuted claims that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi walked out of the Consecration ceremony of Bishop Rose Okeno held in Butere on Sunday.

According to Ole Sapit, Mudavadi sought to leave to attend another event in Murang’a County and did not walk out to protest the ban on Political utterances in the Anglican pulpit.

“I want to clarify that Mudavadi did not walk out of yesterday’s event in protest. When Mudavadi was about to leave he informed me he would be attending another function in Murang’a.” He stated

Ole Sapit said the reports were spurred by a video that surfaced on social media showing Mudavadi, FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and their allies walking out of the Consecration ceremony which was not the case.

Speaking to KBC on Monday, Ole Sapit said all Bishops in the Anglican Church of Kenya will no longer allow politicians to address congregants across the different dioceses.

“In the church worship and the word of God must take center stage. Whenever politicians are handed the microphone they must talk politics and that is what is aired on TV. We welcome them to worship with us but they must not do politics in church.” He said

“We have also directed that our Bishops, Reverends and church leaders must not be seen trooping to politicians’ homes. Their place is in the church to do evangelism.” He stated

Ole Sapit further called upon all places of worship in the country to follow suit and maintain the dignity of the church.

“If all churches in the country stopped allowing politics in the church Kenya would be at a better place. We hope everybody is going to be on board on this.” He stated