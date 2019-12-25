Archbishop Ole Sapit urges political leaders to maintain sobriety

The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has called on leaders and Kenyans at large to embrace the culture of openness and honesty so as to end attitudes and behaviours that promote a culture of impunity that is slowly taking root in the society.

Speaking at a Christmas service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Ole Sapit challenged persons entrusted with leadership positions to be forthright, and especially ensure that they deliver promises made to the electorate.

This message resonated well with a number of congregants who at the same time called on the state to be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans especially by addressing the cost of living that is quickly becoming unbearable.

Elsewhere, the Archbishop of Nairobi John Cardinal Njue is encouraging Christians to manifest God’s grace to those suffering in society by being charitable and selfless in giving. Cardinal delivered the message in his Christmas Day homily at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi.

Cardinal Njue delivered a sermon centred around the verses of the day which carried were messages of peace, love and hope.

Christians were further urged to live according to the will of God and respecting humanity by loving one another as Christ loved the church

Cardinal Njue at the same time encouraged the congregation to be steadfast in faith and to not allow difficulties in life pull them down.