Archbishop: Social gatherings should not be stopped

Archbishop Rev. Dr Timothy Ndambuki has said that normal social gatherings should not be stopped but measures must be taken to ensure observance of preventive measures.

He added that the government must be well prepared and have a contingency plan in the event the situation got worse.

Addressing the press in Machakos, Ndambuki asked the relevant ministries to breakdown and clarify the President’s orders to make it easier to follow so that there is no confusion and panic generally.

“I want to thank the President for his bold steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kenya,” he said.

He asked every Kenyan to heed to the call by the President and adhere to the suggested hygiene procedures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 cases.

The Archbishop also urged the Church and well-wishers to remember the poor, marginalized communities by donating sanitizers, soap and lowering the prices of the essential commodities.

He said the low-income earner, the poor and the marginalized segment of the Kenyan population, which makes the bigger percentages, must be cushioned against the aftermath of the events unfolding.

He also said casual labourers should not be rendered jobless unless the government has an elaborate scheduled plan to supply for their needs.