Archery:All set for the second edition of inter counties ‘Arrows for Peace’ tournament

Preparations for the second edition of the ‘Arrows for peace’ archery tournament is complete ahead of the championship scheduled 23rd-24th September at Jongw’a grounds,Ngong, Kajiado County.

The two day championship has attracted teams from a total of 13 counties ie Kericho,Bomet,Narok,Samburu,West Pokot,Wajir and Tana River among others.

According to the organizer and brainchild behind the initiative Irene Limika the tournament seeks to expose budding archers from the pastoral communities hence its clarion ‘shoot to win not to kill’.

‘We are doing this due to the cattle rustling menace that has been an issue since Kenya’s independence so we are using sports to mitigate and bring an alternative and solutions to our people because it behoves everyone to bring peace to the community’, Limika who also serves as the treasurer for the interim Kenya Archery Sport Organisation,KASO, reasoned.

The former 3,000m steeple chase runner added that the sport was more suited for the fore mentioned communities who have interacted with the arrow and the bow since pre historic times.

‘Looking at the 3/4 of the counties arrows and bows is a cultural feature amongst many communities in Kenya some still use arrows and spears so we are actually promoting culture and also there’s a relationship between the professional archery and traditional one which makes it easy for the players to adopt and easy to switch ‘ Limika stated.

Each county is expected to field a team of eight players four men and four women with the outstanding archers set to be selected and vie for slots in the Kenyan team that will feature at the 2023 Africa Archery championship in Ghana. The national trials are scheduled 28th September.

‘For those who will emerge the best we hope that they will be included in the team that will participate in the national trials and eventually feature in the Africa championship in Ghana and also our prayers is that they attain the qualification mark 575 for men and 545 for women,as well as qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games which could be the first time for Kenya to feature a team of more than one in the Games’, Limika revealed.

The players who miss qualification marks however could be considered to feature at the national trials so as to gain the much needed exposure.

‘Since most of these players are from the pastoral communities transforming from cattle rustling to archery we will request that they be allowed to play in national event so as to gain experience’ Limika averred.

With the sport being an expensive discipline the Arrows for peace programme has struggled with finding the equipment as well enough certified coaches to impart skills to the upcoming players.

‘We don’t have enough certified coaches the training that has been ongoing is the traditional one ,we have not been able to acquire the requisite equipment to carry out professional training’ Limika,a certified archery coach reckoned.

The first edition of the tournament was held in June in Bungoma County where 8 teams participated in the inaugural championship.

Full list of participating counties: Kericho,Bomet,Narok,Samburu,Isiolo,Laikipia,Kajiado,Wajir,Machakos,West Pokot,Tana River, Nandi and Kisii.