INTERNAL / EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
RE: ED/01/03/2021: ARCHIVIST/RESEARCHER SHORT TERM CONTRACT (3 POSTS)
The Role:
Reporting to the Editor-In-Chief the job holder will be responsible for researching, preserving and managing news material for immediate and future reference.
Key Responsibilities
- Researching for materials to be used in the coming shows, features analysis and interviews in the news and other editorial products for radio and television
- Establishing an audio and visual library for news
- Researching, preserving and managing valuable audio and visual materials for future reference
- Cataloguing of materials for easy access
- Acquiring and appraising new material.
Minimum education Requirements
- Degree in Information Science
OR
- Diploma in Media related course from a recognized institution
Other Competences
- Ability to edit and package short videos
- Ability to catalogue archived material.
- Knowledge in final cut or any other video and audio editing software
- Ability to shoot will be an added advantage
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.
Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 6th September 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. Those who had applied earlier need not to re-apply.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI