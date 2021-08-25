INTERNAL / EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: ED/01/03/2021: ARCHIVIST/RESEARCHER SHORT TERM CONTRACT (3 POSTS)

The Role:

Reporting to the Editor-In-Chief the job holder will be responsible for researching, preserving and managing news material for immediate and future reference.

Key Responsibilities

Researching for materials to be used in the coming shows, features analysis and interviews in the news and other editorial products for radio and television

Establishing an audio and visual library for news

Researching, preserving and managing valuable audio and visual materials for future reference

Cataloguing of materials for easy access

Acquiring and appraising new material.

Minimum education Requirements

Degree in Information Science

OR

Diploma in Media related course from a recognized institution

Other Competences

Ability to edit and package short videos

Ability to catalogue archived material.

Knowledge in final cut or any other video and audio editing software

Ability to shoot will be an added advantage

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 6th September 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. Those who had applied earlier need not to re-apply.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100