The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has Monday announced a partial shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Tuesday, 21 December 2021from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021.
This shutdown according to Nairobi Water will facilitate the interconnection of the new Kiambu – Embakasi pipeline to the Ngethu Gigiri transmission pipeline at Kiambu Reservoir in readiness to transfer water to Embakasi, Mihango, Utawala and Ruai areas once the Northern Collector Tunnel project is completed in June 2022.
During the shutdown the following areas will not receive water supply:
- The whole of City Centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Joma Kenyatta International Airport. EPZ-Athiriver and Mlolongo area
- Areas along Mombasa road: South B, South C and the neighbourhoods including Embakasi area
- The whole Industrial area
- Areas along Juja road: Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and Eastleigh
- Areas along Jogoo road: Maringo, Buruburu and the surrounding estates, Bahati
- Areas along Outer-ring road: Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja Estate 1& 2, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue Park, Nyayo Embakasi
- Areas along Kangundo Road:Ruai,Kayole,Komorock estate.Mwiki and Njiru
- Areas along Thika road: Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani- Mwiki. Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estateand Thome Estate
- Areas along Limururoad: Parklands.Ngara area.Aga Khan hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law and City Park Gigiri.United Nation- Gigiri, Muthaiga
- Areas along Naivasha road and Kikuyu Road.Kawangware,Riruta/ Uthiru,Ndwaru Road,
- The area along James Gichuru Road, Langata Road and Waiyaki Way, Riverside, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa,
- Areas along Lang’ata Road: Madaraka,Lang’ata and Kibra