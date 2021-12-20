The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has Monday announced a partial shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Tuesday, 21 December 2021from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021.

This shutdown according to Nairobi Water will facilitate the interconnection of the new Kiambu – Embakasi pipeline to the Ngethu Gigiri transmission pipeline at Kiambu Reservoir in readiness to transfer water to Embakasi, Mihango, Utawala and Ruai areas once the Northern Collector Tunnel project is completed in June 2022.

During the shutdown the following areas will not receive water supply: