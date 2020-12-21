“Excuse me, I love you,” about Ariana’s highest-grossing concert is streaming worldwide on Netflix

Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Korean girl band BlackPink, Ariana Grande’s new music documentary is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

The film called “Excuse me, I love you,” features live performances, a behind the scenes look at how Ariana puts together a song and a show and free peek into her life on the road.

Other music documentaries that have also streamed on the International service include Beyonce’s “Homecoming”, Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”, Shawn Mendes’ “In Wonder”, Blackpink’s “Light up the sky”, Travis Scott’s “Look mom I can fly”, Lady Gaga’s “Five foot two” and Lil Pip’s “Everybody’s everything” to mention a few.

The one-hour 37-minute film includes shows from her 2019 world tour dubbed “Sweetener” done in support of her fourth and fifth studio albums. The film will primarily document the tour in addition showing behind the scenes footage of rehearsals.

Ariana yesterday (Sunday) announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

