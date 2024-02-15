Kenya has asked African Regional Labour Administrative Centre (ARLAC) member states to be diligent in re-shaping the organisation into a formidable war chest that all can continue to derive benefits from.

Speaking during the 50th African Regional Labour Administrative Centre golden Jubilee celebrations taking place in Mombasa, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore noted that the organization requires to be revamped and re-engineered to fit its purpose and be in the global arena to advance Decent Work and economic Development of the Member Countries.

“We therefore need to renew our commitments and work towards empowerment of ARLAC by strengthening its structures through robust policies and legal architecture.” Said CS Bore.

She acknowledged that the formation of ARLAC was informed by the growing unemployment, underemployment, lack of skilled man power, lack of clear and progressive wages and incomes policy, poor industrial relations, absence of comprehensive social security schemes and inadequate protection from work environment among other challenges.

Adding that ARLAC has come a long way in terms of executing its mandate which is to strengthen the labour administration systems in member countries through training, research, consultancy, advisory services and publications.

“The Centre has continued to empower member countries through training of Labour Administrators and improved their capacities on various areas such as: Labour Administration and Inspection; Labour market (including LMI and LMIS); Employment; Labour migration; International Labour Standards; Social Protection; Equality of opportunity and treatment; Freedom of association & Collective bargaining; Forced or compulsory labour; Child labour; Social dialogue and Tripartism; Occupational Safety and Health; Industrial relations and working conditions.” Said CS Bore.

She also noted that ARLAC’s mandate on training echoes the UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 8 which aims to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

While acknowledging that a well-trained workforce will attract decent jobs that will improve the living standards of an individual worker, Bore stressed that in a changing work environment, re-skilling and upskilling of the workers is inevitable.

“Significantly, ARLAC then will have to look into the future and come up with a new curriculum that speaks to the current world of work and beyond.” Bore said.