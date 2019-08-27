Armed bandits kill man, injure enumerator in Isiolo county

A 53-year-old man was Monday evening shot dead by armed bandits who also injured a female enumerator at Loruko village in Burat Ward, Isiolo County.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said that the bandits shot and killed the old man on the spot while the enumerator was injured while trying to escape.

Kigen said the enumerator was attacked as she was leaving a nearby hotel where she had taken her dinner.

She was rushed to Archers Post Health Centre for treatment. Burat chief Hajj Mahad said that security officers and the area residents are already on the ground tracking down the attackers.

Mahad said no security officers were around during the attack since the local people preferred to be enumerated during the day for fear of such attacks.

He added that normalcy has returned in the area and wananchi are going about their businesses while the enumeration is progressing on well with security beefed up in the area.

Meanwhile, two people were Monday evening gunned down at Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area by undercover detectives who responded to a distress call by members of the Public in an attempted robbery.

On its twitter handle Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that two fatalities resulted from a fierce gun fire exchange after the gang defied an order by the detectives to surrender.

The DCI said the quick response by the sleuths to the distress call aborted a robbery mission by a gang of four at Kiamaiko-Soko ya Mbuzi area.

According DCI, a pistol and several rounds of ammunitions were recovered. Two other suspects escaped and are being pursued by the police.