Armed bandits stage raid in Baringo, hundreds of livestock herded away

Tension is high in Baringo after armed bandits staged attacks in Arabal and Lamaiwet, forcing hundreds of residents to flee the area.

The raiders, estimated to be 40 in number also made away with livestock.

The situation in the area remains volatile, as some of the locals are said to have armed themselves with bows and arrows as a way of self-defense. At some point, the bandits and the locals are said to have engaged in a fierce fight.

To prevent the situation from getting out of hand, the ministry of interior is said to have deployed an additional of team of security officers in the area, including those from Rapid Deployment Unit, General Service Unit and Kenya police.

Last week the bandits shot dead a 60-year-old man before injuring a child and her mother in Mukutani area. They are still admitted to the hospital.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya had suspended te security operation for 30 days in a bid to allow Pokot leaders to engage those with illegal firearms to surrender.

Area member of parliament Charles Kamuren decried the suspension of operation terming it ill-advised and called for its immediate resumption arguing that the residents of Baringo South have suffered huge losses as a result of bandit menace.

At the same time, the locals decry runaway insecurity in the region saying their lives have been compromised by the presence of bandits especially since 2013. The locals who have now fled for more attacks appeal to Government to address insecurity in the region.