Armed rustlers steal over 200 herds of cattle in Marsabit

Over 200 herds of cattle were stolen when unknown number of armed rustlers struck El Dimtu area in Sololo Sub-county of Marsabit County on Saturday night.

The incident took place as the long awaited rains started falling in the area further posing threat to peace building efforts in the county by the government and partners.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich said security personnel were deployed to pursue the raiders with a view to recover the stolen livestock and arrest the culprits.

Mr Rotich cautioned against clinging onto outlawed traditional practices by a section of members of local pastoralist communities which he termed as both criminal and retrogressive.

The county commissioner appealed for support from all communities in the peace building process in order to create an enabling condition for development.

He called on local leaders and politicians to team up with the government in stemming hostile activities which have for a long time made peace elusive in the region.

Mr Rotich said that much investment to nurture peace was being done including drilling boreholes and water dams aimed at providing enough water to the people and their livestock.

“There will be no relenting until the stolen animals are recovered and returned to the owners,” he said and urged for calm.

He however cautioned against politics of division adding that the outdated and now outlawed practice of raiding for livestock was the main cause of mistrust and enmity between local communities.

Moyale constituency MP Qalicha Gufu called on security agents to move with speed and recover the stolen animals.

Mr Gufu regretted that cattle rustling was robbing the pastoralist communities their sole source of livelihood.

The MP said crime was negating gains being made in poverty reduction efforts and called for decisive measures to eradicate cattle rustling.

Marsabit County has been reeling under severe drought and as the rains set in the incident was likely to be viewed as one driven by the desire to restock.

