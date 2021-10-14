Armed suspected bandit killed, cattle recovered in Samburu

Police have killed a suspected bandit and recovered 27 cattle that had been stolen at Longewan village in Samburu County Wednesday evening.

Samburu county Police commander Samson Ogelo said an M16 riffle and twenty five bullets were recovered from the suspect whose body was taken to Samburu county referral hospital mortuary in Maralal town.

Ogelo said the deceased is yet to be identified as he did not have any identification document with him.

He commended the anti stock theft police officers for recovering the cows which have since been returned to the owners.

Ogello warned against retaliatory attacks and cattle rustling, saying culprits will face the full force of the law.

This comes after, several shops were reportedly broken into, money and goods of unknown value stolen at Suguta Marmar and Kisima in the recent days.