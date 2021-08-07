Arrest of Turkish businessman is petty, DP Ruto says 

Deputy President William Ruto says the arrest of Turkish businessman Aydin Harun is the ultimate tragedy of political pettiness.

On his official Twitter page, Ruto said, “Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage and cartels that criminalise enterprise.Importers’ goods declared contraband,Africa spirits closed, keroche harassed, now investor with valid papers labelled terrorist.Tragedy of political pettiness.”

This even as Police are questioning the Turkish businessman who was arrested on landing at the Wilson Airport from Uganda.

The businessman was part of Deputy President William Ruto’s team in his aborted trip to Uganda early this week.

Aydin was whisked away to Nairobi Area police station but is currently being held at the anti-terror Nairobi offices along Ngong road.

It is however not clear whether he is suspected of committing any crime and why he is being questioned by ATPU officers, who often deal with terror suspects.

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi says they were ferried together in a police vehicle from the airport to Kilimani Police Station but police decided to lock Aydin in the cells and left him outside.

Sudi described Aydid as a respected businessman who has a permit to operate in Kenya and that the Turkish Embassy has confirmed the same.

His lawyers claim they have denied access to their client.