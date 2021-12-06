Arrest warrant issued against Purma Holding Ltd directors

Warrant of arrest has been issued against two directors of Purma Holdings limited for failing to appear in court and answer charges of unpaid taxes amounting to Ksh 2.2 billion.

The warrants of arrests were issued by Chief Magistrate Felix Mutinda Kombo after Mary Wambui Mungai and Purity Njoki Mungai failed to honor court summons on the same by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The two face eight (8) counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the income tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes for the period between 2014-2020.

The court was informed that the two failed to honor summons to appear before KRA on 3rd December, 2021 to be informed of the charges against them and instead sent their accountant.

Through their lawyer Sylvanus Osoro, Ms. Nyakiano informed the court that she was admitted in hospital from 29th December, 2021.

However, no medical records were provided in support of the allegation.

Court observed that it was clear the summons were properly served upon the accused and neglected to honor them.

No medical records were presented as evidence of medical incapacity.

The court observed that it would appear the accused persons are buying time instead of confronting the charges leveled against them which the court noted the gravity and the public interest nature.

The case will be mentioned on 14th December, 2021 or the earliest the accused will be arrested and presented before court.