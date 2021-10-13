Two arrested for allegedly defiling 16 year old in Sotik

Police have arrested two men suspected of defiling a 16-year-old girl after locking her up at a lodging in Sotik, Bomet County.

Linus Nyakundi, 19 and Danface Makori, 22, were spotted by a concerned member of the public at a Lodging within Sotik’s Tembwo trading centre, who reported the matter to the area assistant chief.

The assistant chief headed to the said lodging where he found the suspects had locked themselves in a room.

He informed police officers at Sotik police station who then rescued the girl and arrested the suspects.

Meanwhile in Kilungu, Makueni County, a 50-year-old man who defiled his 10-year-old daughter is behind bars.

John Muema Ndilu was arrested Tuesday, after the grade three pupil in the company of her mother booked the report at Kola Police Station.

Muema is said to have committed the abominable act on September 28, 2021 while his wife was away fetching water.

He had even threatened to kill the minor if she dared report the incident to anyone.