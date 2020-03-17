Arrests by Nairobi County Gov’t officers suspended

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has suspended with immediate effect all arrests by the Nairobi City County Government Insepectotare and Enforcement officers in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This decision he says is informed by the fact that the operations of all courts of law have been suspended, hence suspects cannot be arraigned within 24hours as provided for in the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Sonko further states that many suspects are held in County vehicles for long periods of time before arraignment and that environment violates WHO guidelines on exposure to COVID-19.

“These departments shall remain vigilant to ensure that all the county laws are adhered to the letter,” he stated.

This statement by the County Boss comes after Chief Justice David Maraga extended the suspension of court proceedings from 2 weeks to 1 month in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic effective 16th March 2020.

While issuing the fresh guidelines on practice directions across the country Maraga directed all court registries to accept the filing of all pleadings and mentions of cases pushed to 16th of April.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms and copied to the President of the Court of Appeal, all principal judges, presiding judges, registrars and heads of stations, Chief Justice David Maraga directed that dates of interim orders shall be given on priority basis for mention of matters affected by the suspension as soon as the Coronavirus situation in the country changes.

On Sunday Maraga ordered all courts to maintain a skeleton staff of three officers who include a court administrator and an assistant, who will handle urgent filings at the customer care desk.

The Chief Justice had also ordered that each High Court station have only one duty judge and one magistrate in each of the lower courts.

He also noted that the communiqué was in line with the national council for the administration of justice guidelines.

Fumigation of public transport vehicles within Nairobi County is set to kick off from Wednesday.

Nairobi County Health Ministry says fumigation is among a raft of measures that have been put in place to contain the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Public health officers will also be visiting eatery places to ensure enough water and soap is available.

County health officials say the county is ready, and over 290 health officers from Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital, Pumwani and Mutuini Hospitals have been trained on the pandemic.

Mbagathi Hospital Chairperson George Osewe, however, dismissed claims that there was a go-slow by the health workers at the Mbagathi Hospital saying the issue of protective gears has been addressed.