Arrests made following the abduction of Cuban doctors

Written By: Gladys Mungai
15

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says that arrests have been made following the abduction of two Cuban doctors stationed in Mandera by suspected Al-Shabaab militia in April this year. 

Mr Mutyambai says police are still pursuing crucial leads on the whereabouts of the abducted doctors despite challenges such as having no power to carry out operations beyond the border.

Also Read  Three gang members arrested over Bamburi attack

Mr Mutyambai on Tuesday was in Mandera County in a bid to understand terror dynamics in the volatile region.

It is here that he took the opportunity to give an update on the abducted Cuban doctors saying that so far, the police had made a number of arrests and suspects arraigned in court concerning the matter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The IG noting that the government would not relent in ensuring that the medics are rescued and brought back to the country even as he cited setbacks given that his force cannot operate beyond the border.

Also Read  Teachers to get training on handling children with special needs

The two Cuban doctors Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) and Herera Correa (general practitioner) stationed at the Mandera Referral hospital were abducted by Suspected Al-Shabaab in April 2019.

Also Read  KNUT up in arms over move to deduct salaries of teachers

In the daring road ambush, the gunmen shot and killed one of the police officers guarding the medics who were being escorted to work.

In May last year, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary ruled out negotiations with Al-Shabaab over the abduction of the two Cuban doctors.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR