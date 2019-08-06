The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says that arrests have been made following the abduction of two Cuban doctors stationed in Mandera by suspected Al-Shabaab militia in April this year.

Mr Mutyambai says police are still pursuing crucial leads on the whereabouts of the abducted doctors despite challenges such as having no power to carry out operations beyond the border.

Mr Mutyambai on Tuesday was in Mandera County in a bid to understand terror dynamics in the volatile region.

It is here that he took the opportunity to give an update on the abducted Cuban doctors saying that so far, the police had made a number of arrests and suspects arraigned in court concerning the matter.

The IG noting that the government would not relent in ensuring that the medics are rescued and brought back to the country even as he cited setbacks given that his force cannot operate beyond the border.

The two Cuban doctors Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) and Herera Correa (general practitioner) stationed at the Mandera Referral hospital were abducted by Suspected Al-Shabaab in April 2019.

In the daring road ambush, the gunmen shot and killed one of the police officers guarding the medics who were being escorted to work.

In May last year, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary ruled out negotiations with Al-Shabaab over the abduction of the two Cuban doctors.