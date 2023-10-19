Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu will hear the case against former Treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.

This after she declined to disqualify herself from hearing a corruption case facing former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and eight others.

The Magistrate in her ruling stated that the application for disqualification filed by the prosecution did not meet the threshold for her disqualification.

The Senior Principal Magistrate has been dealing with the graft case where Henry Rotich and eight accused persons are charged for having misappropriated Ksh 63 billion meant for the construction of Arrow and Kimwarer dams.

The State Prosecution recently applied to have her disqualify herself.

Nyutu, however, said the application for disqualifications is an afterthought by the prosecution who have declined to read their witnesses in giving evidence against the accused persons.

The prosecution has so far called a total of 41 witnesses who have not tendered their evidence against Rotich and his co-accused.

Meanwhile, Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda has declined to grant an order preventing the Senate Adhoc Committee from investigating the activities of the controversial Shakahola cleric Paul Mackenzie.

Last week, the Danson Mungatana-led committee on Proliferation of Religious Organizations summoned Mackenzie to appear before the committee on Tuesday this week but was not availed by police officers. The case has been adjourned to November 9th.

Elsewhere, Brian Mwenda Njagi who was charged with six counts among them identity theft, making a false document, and uttering a false document among others will spend the long weekend in police custody.

This is after President of the Law Society of Kenya Erick Theuri played a video before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina providing compelling reasons for the court to continue holding him.

Report by Ruth Wamboi