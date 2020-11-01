Arsenal beat a lackluster Manchester United to leave them staring at relegation

Arsenal beat a soulless and lackluster Manchester United to ensure that they remain win less at home and 6 points away from relegation.

It was a disjointed performance from the red devils who looked tactless, clueless and out of sorts in a big game.

Arsenal dominated proceedings from early own and had a series of half chances that they failed to convert. There was the persistent fear that United will get the goal and punish Arsenal and it almost arrived when against the run of play Marcus Rashford set up Greenwood who fired a ferocious low shot, only for the alert Bernd Leno to stop it.

It was all Arsenal and Willian was unlucky not to score as his beautifully curled shot skimmed of the bar. The gunners kept on pushing and getting joy from the right side, Saka was the next on line and would have given the lead as he found himself alone in the box but fluffed his lines.

In the second half, the home side seemed to have rediscovered their mojo as they exerted pressure and managed to get two corners in the first ten minutes where Captain Harry Maguire nearly gave them the lead.

Normalcy was quickly restored as Arsenal assumed the upward ascendancy running rings around Manchester’s midfield. Mohamed Elneny almost opened the scoring as he took a rebound on the edge of the box but blazed the ball high over the cross bar.

In the 68th minute Manchester United most expensive signing Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin inside the box and Mike Dean didn’t hesitate to point to the penalty spot. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang took it and send goalkeeper David De Gea the wrong way. It was the only thing waiting and it came, an Arsenal goal.

Unlike the years of yore where you expected a barrage of Arsenal attack, a bereft and subdued Manchester United looked like they had surrendered to fate as they rarely troubled the gunners’ solid rearguard, that was effectively marshaled by the impressive Gabriel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang exuded humility after the match saying: “it has been a tough night but am really happy that the team did well and it’s a big win. We managed well the first half and we knew we had to take our chances. Everyone was giving their best and am happy with the performance of the boys.”

Clearly, it took eons for Arsenal to get a win at Old Trafford and it did happen by a coach who seems keen on changing the culture at Arsenal.

“I just tried to generate a different culture, belief and the personality to come and play. In the second half we dropped the intensity because we had played a lot recently. I also liked the consistency courage and personality that we exhibited in the game.” Arteta said.

A harbinger of what is to be expected from this Arsenal side.

