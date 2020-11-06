Arsenal beat Molde to cement lead atop group B in Europa League

Arsenal beat Molde Fc 4-1 at Emirates stadium, to strengthen their lead at the top of group B in their Europa League match.

Arsenal were quick off the blocks as they imposed themselves over the opponents. The first chance of the game fell to Eddie Nketiah who darted into the penalty area and latched on to Joe Willock’s pass before unleashing a low shot that was nicely saved by the alert Andreas Linde.

It was an open game that Arsenal were in total control but things changed in the 22nd minute when against the run of play Molde’s Martin Ellingsen created space for himself and planted a beautiful 25-yard curler in the bottom left corner to give the away side the lead.

A stunned Arsenal went on the offense in search of a quick equalizer only to be met by a resolute blue fence. Nketiah had the ball in the net but it was wrongly yanked for an offside.

Molde who hadn’t put a wrong foot forward, got a corner in the last minute of the half and committed many players forward, adapting to the philosophy, attack is the best form of defence…little did they expect a quick counter attack that ended up with Kristoffer Haugen burying the ball in his own net and leveling scores for Arsenal.

Arsenal reemerged from the break a revitalized side and exerted a lot of pressure with incessant attacks. The tactic bore fruit as they got their rewards in the 62nd minute when Sheriff Sinyan put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Eight minutes later Nicholas Pepe, produced a perfect strike from the edge of the box after being nicely teed up by substitute Saka to make it 3-1.

It was all Arsenal now as they went for more goals. One came in the 88th minute when Pepe picked Joe Willock with a decent pass and the young midfield smashed past the hapless Andreas Linde.

