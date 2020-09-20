Arsenal grind victory over West Ham

Written By: Cliff Riang'a
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring 1st goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal battled to a hard fought victory to overcome West ham 2-1 in a London derby. It wasn’t the vintage display and, easy on the eye football that they’re all known for, but somehow they produced the results that saw them joint top at the log with Everton.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang produced a wonderful cross that Alexander Lacazette nodded in with a powerful header to give the gunners the lead.

The hammers, who had started well, had some sporadic attacks on the counter attack but rarely threatened the gunners’ back-line. This changed in the final minutes of the half as Michail Antonio was rewarded for his persistence to make sure that their side went to the break level.

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, made several changes and it was his final substitution who delivered the hammer punch in the 87th minute to ensure that West ham’s search for their first point of the season continues.

West ham could feel hard done by in what seemed like a nailed on penalty after Arsenal’s defender Gabriel handled the ball inside the box.

The hammers have a tough list of fixtures to negotiate and their coach David Moyes wasn’t pleased with the ‘missed point’.

