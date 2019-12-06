Arsenal lose 2-1 to Brighton as Newcastle stun Sheffield 2-0

Managerless Arsenal’s season plummeted to a new low as they were beaten by Brighton in interim manager Freddie Ljungberg’s first home match in charge.

Alexandre Lacazette marked his 100th Gunners appearance by heading his side level after Adam Webster had given the visitors a first-half lead.

With the score 1-1, there was frustration for Ljungberg and Arsenal when David Luiz thought he had made it 2-1 with a volley but it was correctly ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

Neal Maupay headed Brighton’s winner from Aaron Mooy’s cross to leave Arsenal on their worst winless run since 1977 – and 10 points off a Champions League spot.

Arsenal, who are 10th in the table, have now failed to win any of their last nine games in all competitions and fans who stayed for the final whistle booed their team off the pitch after a tepid performance.

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey had a goal awarded by VAR as Newcastle stunned Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to climb to 11th in the Premier League.

The controversy arrived in the second half when Andy Carroll was flagged offside after flicking on for Shelvey. The midfielder ran through before slotting past Dean Henderson, whose half-hearted challenge suggested he was expecting the effort to be ruled out.

However, with referee Stuart Attwell having waved play on the goal was checked by VAR, which correctly awarded it after replays showed Carroll was onside when he provided the assist.

Allan Saint-Maximin had earlier opened the scoring with his first goal for Newcastle, heading home Javier Manquillo’s cross.

The frustrated hosts dominated much of the game only to find Martin Dubravka in wonderful form, the Newcastle goalkeeper twice saving excellent headers from Oli McBurnie, as well as keeping out a deflected Enda Stevens strike.

The result ends Sheffield United’s seven-game unbeaten Premier League run, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on 28 September.