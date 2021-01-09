Arsenal score deep in extra time to advance to the next round

Defending Champions Arsenal needed two goals deep in extra time to overcome Newcastle United in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Teen sensation Emile Smith Rowe scored in the 109th minute to open scores and ease pressure on the home side who were lucky to be in the cup tie, skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang scored the second.

Newcastle’s Andy Carroll should have won the game for his team as all the decent chances fell to him.

Steve Bruce side were left ruing their profligacy in front of goal, as once again they were punished by a wayward pass by their captain, who instead of playing the ball upfront opted to play it out and was caught out by Saka, who floated it to Lacazette to beautiful dink it to Smith Rowe who chested it and unleashed a ferocious shot into the bottom left corner.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Arsenal who seemed to have turned a corner after four consecutive wins now, will hope for a favorable draw in the next round.

Tell Us What You Think