Arsenal target Isco,Wijnaldum sweats to stay at Liverpool in new transfer window

Written By: Bernard Okumu

 

Arsenal have made Real Madrid’s Spain forward Isco, 28, their number one target when the transfer window opens in January. The Gunners, who want to sign the player on loan, face competition from Sevilla.

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will decide this week whether to sign a new Liverpool contract as Ronald Koeman remains hopeful of persuading the midfielder to join him at Barcelona. Wijnaldum, who has been at Anfield since 2016, is out of contract in June.

Those close to Wijnaldum say he is desperate to stay at Anfield.

Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello says he would only swap Juve’s Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, for Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane, 27Manchester City remain hopeful of signing Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, in 2021, despite the Barca captain saying recently he hopes to one day play in the United States.

Wolves could turn to Diego Costa, 32, as a replacement for injured Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, 29, after the Spain forward agreed to end his contract at Atletico Madrid and become a free agent from January.

Chelsea’s Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, 30, is set to return to Spain and join Atletico Madrid on loan in the January transfer window. Alonso has not played for the Blues since 26 September.

