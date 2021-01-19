Arsenal thump Newcastle to move in the top half of the table

Arsenal thumped Newcastle 3-0, at the emirates stadium to continue their mini revival that saw them move to the first half of the table.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta gave the returning Thomas Partey a starting role and he was the star of the show in the opening half as he controlled the match proceedings with a decent display.

In the second half the goals flood gates were opened in the 50th minute, as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang struck a ferocious left footer to end his goal scoring drought in the league.

New teenage sensation Emile Smith Rowe was at it few minutes later turning the opposition defender for fun before leaving him for dead, squaring the ball to Bukayo Saka who turned it in for the second goal.

In the 77th minute Aubamenyang got his second of the game and Arsenal’s third, after some nice work from Cedric Soares.

A delighted Emile Smith Rowe had this to say post-match: “The manager told us to keep going in the second half and improve on the quality of the delivery in and around the box.”

“We know, a lot of people are talking especially on social media, but we have to stay focused and learn as we aim for improvements match by match.” He added

