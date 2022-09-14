Arsenal vs Man City postponed as UEFA sets new PSV date

Arsenal’s Europa League game against PSV has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 20, meaning the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Manchester City has been postponed.

Arsenal’s game against champions Man City was originally scheduled for the previous night (October 19), but a new date will now have to be found after the Premier League agreed to postpone it.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal FC’s Premier League match with Manchester City FC, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal FC’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven.

“Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

“A new date for the Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC fixture will be announced in due course.”

The English top-flight has recently been going through a significant period of change with postponements over the course of the last weekend and the weekend to come creating fixture back-logs for the new year.

One such game that had been postponed this week was Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League clash with PSV.

Due to policing strains in London following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and the upcoming funeral scheduled for Monday 19 September, the game at the Emirates Stadium was postponed.

The trip to Arsenal has become the second postponed game for Manchester City to fulfil in the new year.

Last weekend, their home game against Tottenham Hotspur was postponed by the Premier League.

This was as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen late last week.

Football does however resume for Pep Guardiola’s side this week, as they take on two matches in a matter of days.

First up is a Champions League group stage encounter against Borussia Dortmund, at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Then, the Premier League champions will return to English top-flight action at the weekend, as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

