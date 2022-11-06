Arsenal win at Chelsea to return to the top the table

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Gabriel’s close-range finish gave them victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako’s corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland’s winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but this win takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side after 13 matches.

For Arsenal, this was a chance to show their title credentials as they look to become English champions for the 14th time – but the first since 2003-04 when their ‘Invincibles’ went through an entire league campaign without losing.

The Gunners, without a top-four finish since 2016, have beaten Tottenham and Liverpool at home this season, although they tamely lost 3-1 at Manchester United in September.

Chelsea, with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make an impact against his former side as he struggled to create clear-cut chances and are now without a win in four Premier League matches.

