Arsenal wins the FA Community Shield trophy

Written By: Cliff Riang'a
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Arsenal celebrate with the Community Shield Trophy following his team's victory in during the FA Community Shield final between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis/ pool via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal produced a solid display to beat the current Premier league Champions (Liverpool) 5-4 in a penalty shoot out to lift the Community Shield Trophy.

The match that was aired by KBC Channel 1 Live, had ended 1-1, inside the normal 90 minutes.

Liverpool drew first blood through Virgil Van Dijk but had the goal disallowed for offside.

Against the run of of play, Arsenal Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a wonderful team goal to give the gunners the lead.

Substitute Takumi Minamino levelled the match for Liverpool, with their first attempt on target in the 67th minute.

Both sides attempted to win the match in normal time but it was not to be as referee Andre Mariner blew the whistle for the lottery of penalties.

Youngster Rhian Joel Brewster blasted his penalty wide to give Arsenal the advantage. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake from the final kick and ensured that he gets to taste a second trophy inside the month.

