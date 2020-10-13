Arsene Wenger: My Life in Red and White set for launch

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, is expected to launch his much anticipated autobiography today; “My Life in Red and White.”

The former Arsenal tactician who spent over 20 years in Arsenal Football Club having joined on September 1996 and left at the end of 2017-18 season, is credited with revolutionizing football in England.

Over the period of his stay he managed a lot of players, matches and people. His cool demeanor saw him earn the moniker The Professor. He rarely graced the touchline but when he did it, he never shouted.

However, it’s the intrigues behind the scenes that many would be looking forward to, in the book. Including the famous unbeaten season and breaking of the 49 games unbeaten run at Old Trafford.

In an event hosted at the London Palladium ahead of the book launch, Wenger intimated that it will be an interesting read: “I try to read everything that helps me understand human beings. You can be sure the book entails my life and time at the club I dedicated myself to.” He said.

Arsene is the current FIFA chief of global football development and, has proposed a raft of changes to the way the game is played, including taking of throw ins using legs and option of quickly playing a free kick to yourself.

Tweaks and changes that, radical as they may seem, epitomize the renowned gaffer’s way of thinking and doing things. Always charting new territories for the good of the game.

One can only hope that My Life in Red and White lays bare his life and times, the euphoria and catharsis of winning and losing games and intricacies involved.

