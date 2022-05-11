Arsonists burn down Kanyenyaini MCA aspirant Kinyanjui’s house

The Farmers Party has condemned an incident where unknown people burned down a house belonging to Kanyenyaini MCA Aspirant George Kinyanjui.

Luckily, Kinyanjui and his family were at home at the time of the incident on Tuesday night.

In a statement Party Leader Irungu Nyakera has now called on security organs to hasten investigations on the criminal act and bring those responsible to book.

“The Farmers Party Team in Muranga will stand with our aspirants and we have dispatched a response team, comprising national party officials, county team, and local aspirants to support George Kinyanjui and assess the situation,” He said.

He said it’s unfortunate that such an act, would happen less than 90 days to the general election, and urged the police to provide security to aspirants going forward.

Irungu further discouraged his supporters and the people of Murang’a from engaging in any form of political violence against aspirants during their campaigns.

“We urge the residents of Kanyenyaini Ward to remain calm as we allow our security organs to investigate the matter conclusively, and also stand with Hon George Kinyanjui in these trying moments,” He said.