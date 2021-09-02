Artificial Intelligence key in disaster management KNATCOM CEO says

The Kenya National Commission for UNESCO has commenced a training on Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Risk Reduction in Kenya.

The workshop brings together representatives from Ministries and other organizations and seeks to strengthen disaster prevention approaches in Eastern Africa through emerging technologies.

Commission for UNESCO Secretary General/CEO Dr Evangeline Njoka says the world is increasingly facing disaster risks in form of floods, droughts, landslides, thunderstorms, fires, tsunamis among others.

Dr Njoka says the frequency and impact of these disasters on economy and people are poised to increase because of climate change.

“Mobile technology is an engine for change and the adoption of AI technologies are already transforming the future of disaster,” She said.

She said stakeholders in Disaster Risk Reduction must now leverage on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to solve world problems and human suffering.

“The launch and the piloting of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Disaster Risk Reduction (AI for DRR) chatbot therefore is an important landmark in our journey as a Commission,” She said.

Dr Njoka said with the launch and piloting of the Artificial Intelligence Chatbot Mobile Application, the future of disaster management through timely reporting and response will be revolutionized.

“Technological advancement and innovation have created new opportunities for enhancing real time disaster reporting, disaster resilience and risk reduction. Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Big Data – and innovations in areas such as robotics and drone technology are transforming many fields, including disaster risk reduction and management,” She said.

Dr Njoka underscored KNATCOM’s commitment to the use of artificial intelligence, technology, science-based and innovation driven methodologies to address issues in our society saying technological advancement and innovation have created new opportunities for enhancing real time disaster reporting, disaster resilience and risk reduction.

“Through this AI Chatbot Mobile Application, the future of disaster management through timely reporting and response will be revolutionized. Disaster reporting will be possible in real time and risk reduction will be made possible,” She affirmed.