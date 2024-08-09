Artisanal gold miners, Chinese firm clash over projects in Migori

Artisanal gold miners in Migori County are in a squabble with a Chinese firm over delayed community development projects.

The miners in Macalder, Nyatike constituency allege that the H-Nuo Kenya Company Limited has failed to meet part of its contractual agreement to undertake various community projects over the past decade.

The promised projects include building classrooms, maintaining community feeder roads, and drilling wells to provide water in the semi-arid region.

However while responding to the allegations, H-Nuo Kenya representative Khalif Abdi Hassan said the mining company, argued that they have not breached their agreement. He stated that the community’s expectations for rapid completion of all projects at once are unrealistic.

Khalif also highlighted that the company has made efforts to support the local community by employing some residents.

He further accused the community leaders of trying to undermine their business by introducing new investors claiming that these accusations are unfounded and malicious.

Khalif emphasized that the company is legally authorized to conduct mining activities in the region and warned that any attempts to interfere with their operations would be considered a legal matter.

The community now wants the firm to honour the contractual commitment or halt operations in the area.