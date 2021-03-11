Artisanal miners hold key to curbing extractives illicit financial flows

The Kenyan government is being urged to consider setting up artisanal mining zones across the country to curtail illicit financial flows in extractive sector.

The move comes on the backdrop of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Economic Development in Africa Report 2020 released in September last year which indicated that continent Africa loses an estimated $88.6 billion equivalent to 3.7% of its GDP through illicit capital flight.

Stephen Mwakesi, an advisor on Public Policy and Extractives, says by establishing mining centres in counties artisanal miners will have a central point where they can sell to genuine licensed buyers at better prices.

“We’ve created mechanisms for example Taita Taveta County where gemstone mining is prevalent. We have made sure there is a centre called Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre where these artisanal miners provided they are licensed and are able to show where they get their minerals from, they are able to go to the centre and sell openly their gemstones so that they can get more value compared having those gemstones bought by unscrupulous mineral dealers at the mine site and smuggled outside the country,” Mwakesi said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the UN agency, export of extractive commodities account for the largest portion with an estimated $40 billion of the illicit outflows which include illicit capital flight, tax and commercial practices like mis-invoicing of trade shipments and criminal activities such as illegal markets, corruption or theft.

“Illicit financial flows rob Africa and its people of their prospects, undermining transparency and accountability and eroding trust in African institutions,” said Mukhisa Kituyi, the immediate former UNCTAD Secretary-General during the release of the report.

The Mining Act 2016 allows for establishment of a ministry of mining office in every county to be headed by a representative of the Director of Mines who among other duties shall grant, renew and revoke artisanal mining permits upon the advice of Artisanal Mining Committee.

Kenya is estimated to have 140,000 artisanal miners majority of whom sell their products through unregulated channels leading to loss of revenue and royalties to the government.

“The moment we are able to make artisanal miners find comfort in selling their gemstones at a price which is actually workable and genuine and can bring value to them, then when these unscrupulous dealers will be unable to have access to some of these mineral that they use to get money illicitly from various places in the world,” said Mwakesi.

He went on, “You’ll find that because they are utilizing smuggling channels to move their commodities, they get a lot more money than what they spent because they were dealing with artisanal miners to acquire those commodities, the net loser in all this becomes government.“

Mwakesi further urges the government to enhance monitoring of mineral production processes from logistics, export and sale as well as accounts of mining firms to ensure no under-declaration which is a big contributor to revenue loss.

“One of the biggest problems we have in the extractive sector in under-declaration of the value of mineral commodity being sold or exported. So you’ll find that if a commodity is worth $1000 per tonne, somebody will declare $600 dollars per tonne. That loss of $400 because the revenue agencies do not know what the what are the prevailing market rates or what are the circumstances that led to the huge dip in the cost of that particular exports, it leads to a significant loss of revenue”

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya earned Kshs. 29.1 billion from mineral exports in 2019.