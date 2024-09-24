Artisans to be certified through RPL

The government has developed a framework that will see artisans with uncertified skills and competencies assessed and certified through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) at Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) construction sites and primary Jua Kali Association worksites.

Through a National Framework of Engagement by various State Departments and government agencies, the move will enable the assessed and certified youths to take advantage of employment opportunities such as those that will be available through the Affordable Housing Programme.

Those involved are State Departments for TVET, Housing and Urban Development, labour and Skills Development, State Department for MSMEs and Kenya National Federation.

In the arrangement, the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) will coordinate the implementation of the policy through awareness creation, sensitization and organizing capacity-building forums.

The national rollout of RPL is a timely conduit towards realizing the Kenya Kwanza Government Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) with a view to increasing the supply of housing units from the current 2% to 50%, translating to 250,000 for the next five years from the current 50,000 units per year.

The AHP is also expected to create over 500,000 new employment opportunities for young people graduating from the TVETs in the next five years, directly into the construction sector and indirectly through the production of building products.

The initiative will further strengthen the Jua-kali industry’s capacity to produce high-quality construction products.

According to KNQA Director General Alice Kande, the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) provides for articulation of the various levels of qualifications, and clear progression pathways for the various forms of certification, including recognition of prior learning.

“KNQF is a comprehensive system that organizes all forms of learning – formal, non-formal, and informal -across educational and training sectors. The distinct KNQF levels are defined by level descriptors covering knowledge, skills, and competencies,” said Dr Kande.

The KNQF encompasses three sub-frameworks: Academic, TVET, and Industry. Qualifications are placed within a level by mapping their learning outcomes against the level descriptors. The framework’s primary aims are to enhance access, equity, quality, and relevance in education and training throughout Kenya.

Already Kenya is implementing the recognition of prior learning policy across various institutions following its launch in March this year by the government.

Implementation of RPL in Kenya is being implemented through the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ where all relevant players are working collaboratively to enhance its effectiveness.

RPL policy is a revolutionary approach aimed at dignifying the Jua Kali workforce. This policy seeks to formalize informal skills, transforming them into recognized qualifications and opening up both local and international employment opportunities for artisans.

This strategic focus will create pathways to employment, empowering millions of Kenyans while enhancing economic development through skills recognition and opportunities.”

The RPL policy aims to ensure recognition of knowledge, skills, and competencies that have been acquired through practical work and the award of certificates.

The implementation of the policy is a bridge to facilitate transition from informality to formality as well as facilitating multi-entry/exit between the education system and the labour market.

Kenya’s education and training sector is regarded as one of the best in Africa as evidenced by the fact that Kenya has led in developing and implementing policies, standards and procedures for the management of accreditation of institutions, qualifications and quality assurance on the continent.

This framework brings together Basic Education (BE), Technical Vocational Education and Training(TVET), University Education (UE), industrial training and lifelong learning to enable better coordination and harmonization of qualifications across the various sectors.

KNQA prides itself in creating an enabling environment for lifelong learning, fostering quality of qualifications, and creating international recognition and comparability of qualification systems

The African Union and the European Training Foundation (ETF) are implementing the African Continental Qualifications Framework (ACQF-II) project to support the implementation of ACQF as a continental policy instrument.

The project aims to contribute to transparency, comparability and recognition of qualifications, collaboration between National Qualifications Frameworks and promotion of lifelong learning in Africa.

The project supports referencing of National Qualifications Frameworks to African Continental Qualifications Framework; develops and operationalises innovative tools such as the qualifications and credentials platforms, the RPL campaign, and skills data focus (labour market intelligence tools) through training, dialogue and peer-to-peer sharing forums.