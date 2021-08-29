Artist Spotlight: Crispaus Nyachae

I am fortunate to have discovered my talent at the age of 6 or 7

Tell us a little bit about yourself?

I am a visual artist, based in Nairobi. My area of specialization is fine arts which means I use acrylics and graphite to make paintings and drawings. My work is often in two techniques/styles: hyper-realism, for drawings and vector pop art, for paintings.

For the former, I try to mimic the reference and capture details and visual texture to make the drawings as realistic as possible, whereas for the latter, I use a range of tints and shades of colour to make the subjects stand out.

Is any of your work published?

Yes. I am invested in digital art and have made illustrations in collaboration with various organizations which were then published in their respective publications.

How would you describe your skill?

My skill is self-taught. It’s a talent I have honed over the years since I started drawing at a very young age, around 6 – 7 years old. I am fortunate to have discovered my talent at that age. Of course, much of the credit goes to my parents and tutors, particularly Mr Amimo Kala – an excellent sculptor.

In your bio, you describe yourself as a visual artist, what is the difference between that and other forms of art in your opinion?

Visual art is one of many, and it’s a category that engages sight to consume and appreciate the product. Examples include, paintings, drawings, photography, illustration, films, these are best consumed and appreciated by sight, before involving other senses like touch. On the other hand, conceptual or installation art lays emphasis on ideas and concepts borne in the mind before being actualized.

Art has diverse categories whose number may vary based on whether the reference point is traditional or modern. These are heavily determined by the mediums used to create the art, how the art is consumed, and the intended function of the art.

Is Art something that is always on your mind?

Not quite. Life is not linear, there are other things that occupy my day to day life, but if you are asking if art is an important aspect of my life, yes it is.

Is your art always connected to the world around you?

A majority of the time, yes.

Do you remember the first thing you ever painted? If so, why that particular thing?

That was so long ago, I can’t quite remember what my first painting was. As I mentioned I started art at a very young age. But I am certain my first drawing was a cat or a cup, my parents have some of my books from way back in nursery school and I laugh whenever I see those stick figures of what was meant to be a drawing of a cat.

Describe your process when it comes to creating a work of art?

My work is predominantly commissioned, and for this, the pre-production process is usually simple: An interested client reaches out, we discuss their desired outcome, having agreed on the size, subjects for the art, as well as the rate for the work, then I start on the creative process.

As for freelance pieces, I like working on intricate social issues as well as creating pieces that intrigue and attract curiosity whilst conveying a message. At the moment, I am working on a hyper-realistic drawing series called “These hands”, which is a study of the intricate texture of the human hands and how they communicate various emotions.

If I wanted to commission a work of art, what specifications would I need to give you?

For commissioning, I would start by discussing with the client what kind of art they want, is it a drawing or a painting or a digital piece? Then understanding its function, is it decorative, a family portrait or even a gift idea for a friend? Thereafter, having shared my rate card, we can discuss the specifics such as size, since the prices vary with the size of the work, form of art (drawing, painting or illustrations) and purpose of the work (family portrait or publications – in the case of illustrations).

Do you agree with the argument that visual art should defend itself even when there is no one there talking about it?

I believe that all forms of visual art, since they are being consumed visually, already vouch for themselves. Regardless of the positive or negative critique that follows. At that point, they have done the basic function of attracting attention. That alone is enough ‘self-affirmation.

Quickfire Questions

If you were a food what would you be?

This is hard (Laughs). I’d rather be a spice… Garam masala maybe

What books/Series/Movies are you currently watching?

Book – The Looting Machine by Tom Burgis

What’s your favourite destination?

Anywhere in the Scandinavian region

If you were a song which one would you be?

Angel – Blessings

To contact Crispaus for an art piece see here.