Artist Spotlight: James Waruta

Tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is James Waruta and my artistic name is Jimmy Geniuz and I am an artist from Nairobi, Kenya. I use pencils to make realistic drawings with a focus on portraits, wildlife and nature.

When did you start doing art?

I started doing art when I was a kid, but professionally, just after high school. I joined Sketchmasta School of Art where I met other aspiring artists and sharpened my skills.

Do you think all fine artists need to attend an art school? What lesson did you learn from Sketchmasta that you still think is important in your work today?

I personally do not think all fine artists need to attend an art school, there are those that acquire the skill naturally and have what it takes to create masterpieces, so school is not necessary for them. For me, at Sketchmasta School of Art, is where I learnt the art of mastering realism which continues to help me in my work even today.

Was becoming an artist always a goal for you?

Yes. I always wanted to become an artist. I loved drawing and always wanted to do art as a career. I have been doing art professionally for 5 years. It has been quite a journey and it is pretty much what I thought it would be.

Is any of your work published? Do you do it for yourself or is your work on commission only?

None of my work is published, but I’d like it to be in the near future. I have some projects of my own I have done and I also do client works when they present themselves. I’d like to be featured in publications such as the Goethe-Institute Kenya and Circle Art Nairobi Kenya to mention a few.

How would you describe your skill?

I would describe my skill as unique. My style is majorly photo-realism; it comes from drawing what I see. I have put a lot of practice into execution in order to bring out the best when making my drawings appear realistic.

In your bio, you describe yourself as a Pencil Realism Artist. What does that mean exactly?

Being a pencil-realism artist basically means I draw images with the goal of making them look like they’ve been photographed. It is a skill that requires a lot of time & concentration as the work should mimic photography. My goal for all my art is hyperrealism.

How would you describe your process, from sketch, execution to end product?

The process starts with sketching, where I use either the grid method which is the use of lines measured to fit the picture itself or sometimes I use free-hands and in other cases, I trace where necessary. After that, I start the shading process using tools that help bring the drawing to life such as cotton wool, rubbers and specific art pencils. I use charcoal pencils to create a dark effect on my artworks and a bit of paint like acrylic and oil paints where necessary.

Is your art always connected to the world around you?

My art is majorly inspired by nature, lifestyle and emotion.

If I wanted to commission a work of art, what specifications would I need to give you?

If you wanted to commission work, you’d get in touch using my Twitter handle and give me instructions on how you want the work done, what you want to be put in the work and when you want the work done.

What’s the best quote about art you’ve ever heard or read?

“An artist cannot fail, it’s a success just to be one” by Charles Horton Cooley.

Quickfire Questions

If you were a food what would you be?

Fried chicken and pilau.

What books/Series/Movies are you currently watching?

I am not reading any books but I am watching a series, Squid Game.

What’s your favourite destination?

London, U.K

If you were a song which one would you be?

Unstoppable by Sia.