Artistes warned against vulgar content in Studio Mashinani opportunities

The Government has warned music artistes against spiralling vulgar content which has seen rising cases of juvenile delinquency countrywide in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Abdalla speaking in Kitui Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony of Ksh 25 million Studio Mashinani project, urged the artistes to embrace clean content and champion for moral values and national aspirations as enshrined in the constitution.

“This groundbreaking is timely and will revolutionize the creative industry positively. I urge the youth and aspiring artists to use their talents to bring hope, inspiration and promote moral and national values,” said Abdalla.

She said that the government is committed to supporting creativity in all the 47 counties to offer space for the artistes to showcase their talents for job creation in line with the Presidential Big Four Agenda.

While urging the artistes to focus on clean content and remain true to their calling of influencing society positively, the CAS said that the youth had a chance to change the discourse for creating long-lasting content.

“There is money in clean content, most prominent and successful people across the world are drawn from the Creative Arts, entertainment and talent-based sectors,” said the Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

Dr Mutua said that KFCB is keen on promoting youth talents and reiterated that they will support the clean content campaign and champion for moral values, talent identification and nurturing.

“The initiative will also stimulate creativity among our artists, and increase investment in the recording and distribution of creative content in our country,” said the CEO.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, in a speech read by the County Secretary Dr Joshua Chepchieng, said the roll out affirms the commitment of the government in supporting the growth of the creative industry in Kenya, by enabling talented youth to access facilities to record their music and other content at affordable rates.

“This will go a long way to reduce our consumption of foreign entertainment such as South American soaps and Indian Bollywood films, which not only erode our African culture but also drain our resources,” said Ngilu.

She said that the Studio Mashinani will also help to record and preserve our cultural art forms such as traditional Kikamba songs and dance that are fast disappearing.

“However, since the community spaces where such dance and music were performed has either changed or disappeared, the art forms are also disappearing and with them the messages and values which they conveyed,” added the governor.

Wading into the raging moral decadence controversy, the Governor lamented that the role of artists, especially pop musicians from Ukambani was contributing to the vice.

“There is growing concern that the lyrics performed by our Kamba musicians have to a large extent contributed to delinquency and immorality among our youth and to the worrying rise in teenage pregnancies,” said Ngilu.

The event was graced by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Chairman David Were, KBC MD Dr Naim Bilal, Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase, Kitui Central MP Dr Makali Mulu and Kitui County Commissioner John Ondego.