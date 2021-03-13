Artists producing explicit content put on notice

The government has accused some artists of using the current Covid-19 crisis to produce illegal and sexually explicit content.

Through the Ministry of Information and ICT, entertainers producing illegal footage will be arrested and charged as per the law.

This came days after popular comedian Eric Omondi was arrested by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB over his ‘wife-material’ production that has generated heated debate.

Omondi and the group of about 15 women were released from Central police station where they spent the night on a police bond of Ksh 50,000.

The comedian has been accused of using the production to promote pornography with the board terming the material as illicit.

While backing the arrest, Information CS Joe Mucheru said that they were keen to control and regulate the content released to the public.

He said that the film and classification board was working closely with security officers to enforce the law against production of pornography.

“Some artisans are using the pandemic to produce and promote illegal material and we will not relax but arrest them as it happened a day ago,” he said.

The CS was addressing the press in Sawela Lodge in Naivasha during a meeting with the Taskforce on the development of national film policy and bill.

Mucheru said for the first time ever in the country’s history, the country would have a film policy that would regulate the industry.

He said that next week, the ministry would publish the policy for public scrutiny before handing it over to the Cabinet.

“This policy will address the issue of promotion, regulation and enforcement in the film sector and this is the way forward for the lucrative film industry,” he said.

Mucheru noted that the country had high potential in terms of film production due to the sites, weather and talented personnel.

“Once this policy comes into place, it will create 60,000 jobs directly and be a major revenue earner for the country,” he said.

Flanked by members of the taskforce, he said that the new policy had given investors in the film sector a conducive environment to conduct their production in the country.

“For a long time there has been concern over the high cost of film production and requirements in the country but this has been addressed by this policy,” he said.