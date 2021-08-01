Arya Starr releases new single “Bloody Samaritan”

The new single is taken from Ayra Starr’s forthcoming debut album ’19 & Dangerous’

Ayra Starr has released her new single “Bloody Samaritan”, which premiered earlier this week on BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Edu’s Destination Africa program.

The rhythmic dance track – underpinned by percussive drums and a hypnotic horn section – is the first taste of her upcoming debut album 19 & Dangerous, which drops Friday 6th August via Mavin Records.

Co-written by Ayra Starr and produced by London, this searing summer anthem bristles with self-confidence as the Gen Z rising star banishes negative energy. She boasts, “I see you watching my stories, I see you gauging my lifestyle, I see you watching my movement, this bad bitch bad every day.”

In a social media age where public scrutiny is amplified, “Bloody Samaritan” is a life-affirming reminder to protect our peace and to always celebrate ourselves.

Speaking about the track Ayra Starr said, “I love this track because I was unapologetic and assertive on it – something people my age often struggle to be, and I want my fans to feel that way when they listen to it, liberated of societal standards and expectations.”

Starr has earned critical praise for her soulful vocals and raw lyrics that reflect the strength and growing pains of her generation both in Africa and globally.

2021 is shaping up to be a massive year for the 19-year old Beninese-Nigerian singer-songwriter. Since debuting in January, Ayra has amassed over 23 million global streams, powered by her debut self-titled EP and the single “Away”, which has racked up over 3.9 million views. The incredible buzz coming out of Lagos saw Ayra championed as Apple Music’s Africa Rising artist – an exclusive new talent development programme that previously earmarked artists like Tems and Amaarae.

Listen to the track here.