Arya Starr to perform in Nairobi next month

Arya Starr is headed to Kenya for a pre-valentine gig.

One of Africa’s fastest rising stars, Arya Starr is expected to perform in the city next month. The 19 year old Beninese-Nigerian singer and songwriter shot to stardom last year after dropping her self-titled EP and the single “Away”. She went on to drop her socially conscious album ’19 & Dangerous that has since racked up millions of global streams.

On the 12th of Feb, Arya will be performing at the Impala Grounds. It is a Thrift Social event so all the good vibes, music and major creativity are to be expected.

The last Thrift Social event was four weeks ago in December; Pianochella. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and DJs TXC headlined the successful concert.

Check out Ticketmojo for tickets.

  

