As the World meets to discuss our common future, Kenya’s voice counts

When the United Nations was born in June 1945, only 51 of today’s 193 Member States were at the table in San Francisco to craft the architecture of multilateralism.

The deep challenges we face are universal and universal challenges demand universal approaches and actions.

The United Nations is still the only forum where this can happen. But too much power, too many processes and procedures within the UN reflects yesterday’s realities, not today’s still less tomorrows.

Reforms are long overdue, so countries like Kenya can exert the equal voice that the UN Charter guarantees. And so that youth and future generations can do the same. As the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has said “we cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built for our grandparents”.

Kenya has been a leading voice globally in calling for reforms to the multilateral system, so that it is more fit for purpose to respond to the challenges that urgently require common solutions and to reflect today’s political and economic realities more intensely.

In response to this call, the UN Secretary-General, Antònio Guterres, has called a “Summit of the Future” to rebuild trust. Trust between peoples, countries and generations. A trust which right now is threatened.

The overarching aim of the Summit is rebuilding trust by addressing the significant gaps in global governance and forging international consensus on tackling current and emerging global challenges.

The Summit will take place this weekend, 22-23 September, in New York. On the agenda are things Kenya and Kenyans care about deeply: Sustainable development for all and financing for development.

Getting back on track demands much greater global financing for development than is on the table to help countries and peoples adapt to the ravages of the climate emergency and pandemic-proof our development.

As President Ruto has made crystal clear, this demands true reform of the International Financial Architecture. The global financial system remains heavily skewed against developing nations, offering little support in times of crisis and leaving them mired in debt.

African countries pay as much as eight times more than countries in the “Global North” when borrowing from the same international institutions. Concrete actions are needed now to alleviate debt distress, boost the lending capacity of multilateral development banks and amend standards to provide fair and sustainable access to finance for developing countries particularly to tackle the climate crisis.

Strengthening innovation and digital cooperation, and addressing the governance of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to ensure these tools are developed and used ethically, inclusively, and securely.

We have to prevent a handful of wealthy nations monopolizing the governance of AI and other digital technologies. This is particularly critical for Kenya as a digital innovation hub and for our youthful and skilled workforce.

Responding to the needs and priorities of youth and future generations. Africa is the oldest and the youngest continent.

That’s a blessing if, together, we get it right, countries like Kenya are where the energies, creativity, innovation and growth will come from in the future. But this requires everyone cooperating to create the enabling environment.

International peace and security. Kenya’s development is threatened by conflicts next door in the Horn of Africa. But also further afield: the war in Ukraine has seen food, fertilizer and fuel prices all spike to unprecedented levels. And the linkage between climate change and increased instability also threatens Kenya’s future.

The UN Security Council is the internally recognised forum for addressing threats to international peace and security. But it urgently needs reform. Despite a population of 1.5 billion people and the youngest population, Africa has no permanent seat at the Security Council. Kenya must continue to raise our voice in concert with others, for reform of the Council.

This Summit is a global conversation a very urgent one about the future. Including Kenya’s future. This is why Kenya’s powerful voice at the table is critical. To leverage Kenya’s strong voice globally on these issues, President Ruto is prioritizing participating in the Summit of the Future.

Kenyan civil society and youth representatives will also attend. This gives Kenya a unique opportunity to participate in the shaping our common agenda. As Kenya and other nations take their seats next week, the message is clear: the world cannot afford to continue with a system that perpetuates global governance structures that reflect the world of eight decades ago.

The Summit is a one-in-a-generation opportunity to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively tackle current and future challenges making sure that we leave no one behind.

Dr Abraham Korir SingOei is the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affair.

Dr Stephen Jackson is the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya.