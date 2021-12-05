Asa releases new single ccompanied by breathtaking visuals

‘Mayana’ is a sample of her forthcoming new project.

With a myriad of wide ranging musical and creative influences, the internationally celebrated Nigerian music star Asa, has always forged her own path with her trailblazing sounds and song-writing. She has returned with the release of her dreamy, brand-new single ‘Mayana’ and its breath-taking visuals – released via Platoon.

Produced by the exciting Nigerian producer Priime and taking cues from Pop, Afrobeat, R&B and Soul sounds, ‘Mayana’ is a mesmerising marriage of rhythmic, hip-shaking percussion and Asa’s sultry, laid-back vocals that will no doubt ensure that this song is on repeat on airwaves and speakers across the globe. Shot in Lagos, the song’s cinematic clip sees Asa reconnecting with the talented Nigerian director and photographer Meji Alabi to create something that was simply about ‘showing off young, vibrant, colourful, fashionable Black people. Showing who we are, and what we are about.

Speaking on the new single, Asa said, “Usually, when I write a song, I would make melodies with bits of words here and there. ‘Mayana’ stuck. I didn’t know what it meant. The usual thing I’d do is look for another word. I knew I wanted it to mean something good to this person I am singing to, like his forever. So, I Googled the word and voila! It means ‘Healer, tomorrow.”

The new single is taken from Asa’s eagerly anticipated, forthcoming fifth album and was born out of a last-minute decision to return to her home in Nigeria, when the European leg of her tour had been paused due to the pandemic, where she started working on new music with ‘a certain carefreeness, letting go, trusting in the process and allowing myself to be vulnerable’ and connecting with some of the brilliant artists and creative from the country and across the continent.

With the promise of more new music in 2022, next year will also see Asa bring her invigorating, one of a kind live performance offering to London for a headline show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 3rd.

Watch Mayana: