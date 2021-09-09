ASAL areas surpass Form One 100 pc transition target

Arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties have for the first time recorded a high transition rate from primary to secondary school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha in a statement issued Thursday announced that 11 counties had exceeded the target with Tana River leading with an outstanding transition rate of 107 per cent.

Others are Lamu (104%), Nyandarua (101%), Nyeri (103%), Kakamega (101%), Homabay (101%), Nyamira (101%), Migori (101%), Wajir (102%), Isiolo (102%) and Mandera (102%).

The ASAL areas have in the past been characterized by low enrolment levels.

Other counties that have attained 100 per cent transition are Mombasa, Tharaka Nithi, Samburu, Bomet, Kisumu, and Kisii.

“I wish to commend the ASAL areas which have reporting high transition rates compared with many other well-endowed counties” he said.

“Counties recording more than 100 per cent transition rate imply that they admitted all their 2020 KCPE candidature, and exceeded the number by accepting others from other counties” he added.

Magoha has been leading a nationwide mop-up exercise launched three weeks ago to ensure all students join Form One.

“I am happy to report that the three week Mop Up exercise has led to incredible results that have now seen the Transition Rate rise to 98 per cent. We have also managed to account for 100 per cent of the 1,171,265 candidates who were selected to join Form One” he announced at the close of the exercise.

He however cited parents’ attitude and poverty as major hindrances to the remaining uptake of 20 per cent, but emphasized that the government has accounted for all students in its bid to ensure 100 per cent transition.

“In carrying out the Mop Up exercise, we faced challenges in a few counties where the attitude of parents towards sending their children to Form One was uninspiring. I wish to urge parents, guardians, teachers to cooperate with the National and County Government officials to devise strategies of raising transition rates in the affected counties”, he appealed.

Counties that are on the verge of hitting the 100 per cent transition mark are: Nairobi (99.7%), Kirinyaga (99%), Kiambu (99%), Machakos (99%), Makueni (99%), Kericho (99%), Vihiga (99%), Bungoma (99%), Siaya (99%), Garissa (98%), Murang’a (97%), Nakuru (97%), Laikipia (97%), Kajiado (97%) and Busia (97%).

The government started the 100 per cent transition policy in 2018 in a joint effort that involved the ministries of Education and Interior and has sustained it to date, albeit with hitches.