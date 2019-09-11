ASAL leaders call for prompt payment to suppliers

Leaders from the Arid and Semi-Arid areas have underscored the need for suppliers to be paid promptly after delivering goods and services to boost the productivity.

The leaders say delays in settling pending bills has deprived small businesses the much-needed capital for operations.

This emerged as Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said cashew nuts farmers in the devolved unit would be paid promptly once the processing factory starts operations.

As at November last year, county governments owed suppliers over 100 billion shillings with the debt crippling small businesses prompting the national government to direct that suppliers be paid within 30 days.

The leaders also underscored the need for the national government to revive industries in Arid and Semi Arid areas that had collapsed to boost the economies of those regions.

The leaders are pushing for a bigger share of allocations from resources harnessed in Arid and Semi Arid areas such as national parks and reserves as well as mining activities.