ASAL summit delegates to access Amboseli National Park for free

The government has announced free entry to the Amboseli National Park for delegates attending the 2nd Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Conference.

The conference is expected to attract more than 2,000 visitors.

Kenya Wildlife Service will allow all delegates attending the ASAL conference free entry to the Amboseli National Park beginning Tuesday.

Speaking after inspecting the final preparations of the venue Devolution and ASALs Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, announced the offer is aimed at creating a platform for prioritization and realigning ASALs development with the national development priorities.

According to the CS all the 29 counties classified as arid and semi-arid will participate and showcase their successes as well as how they can harness their synergies to accelerate economic growth.

Locals are optimistic they will get a chance to sell their Maasai traditional ornaments to the visitors. This will be the first conference to be held in the region.

Human Wildlife conflict

Separately, residents of Athi village in Juja, are decrying increasing cases of hyena attacks following the killing of a middle-aged man who was allegedly mauled to death by the predators.

The man is reported to have been drunk and was sleeping on the road when the pack of hyena’s attacked. They are now demanding KWS prevents the hyena’s from straying into their villages.

The residents says the stray animals which are estimated to be a pack of 10 have been preying on their livestock and at least 30 goats, sheep and cows have been killed and eaten by the predators.

The irate residents are now accusing KWS officers of sleeping on the job and are demanding action and compensation for the loss of life and property.

The residents have also reported two weeks ago a girl who was on her way to school narrowly escaped the jaws of the hyena’s after she was saved by a dog.

They are now threatening to take the matter in their own hands and mobilize youth to kill the animals if they stray into the villages. Efforts to reach KWS officers were futile.