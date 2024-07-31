ASEZ formation sets stage for economic growth in Kenya

The economic landscape of Kenya and the broader region has taken a significant leap forward with the formation of the Association of Special Economic Zones (ASEZ) in Kenya.

This newly established independent association aims to unify SEZ developers, operators, enterprises, investors, and service providers, promoting best practices and enhancing national and regional SEZ governance.

David Langat, the Board Chairman of DL Group of Companies and founding Chairperson of ASEZ, emphasized the importance of this association: “The establishment of ASEZ marks a pivotal moment for Kenya’s economic future. With the support of global and regional associations, we are dedicated to bridging policy and regulatory gaps, ensuring that our SEZs are competitive on the world stage. This is not just about economic zones; it’s about creating a prosperous future for Kenya and Africa.”

ASEZ will complement government efforts to foster a favourable business environment and attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) by collaborating with government agencies, participating in initiatives, and supporting policy enhancements.

It will advocate for global best practices aligned with UN SDGs, promote modern SEZ practices to boost job creation and skill development, conduct research to inform policies and highlight SEZs as prime investment hubs to enhance ease of doing business.

This will also attract FDIs, generate employment, increase tax revenue and drive economic growth.